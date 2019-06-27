The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA, will acquire lightweight, semi-automatic rifles, a solicitation released via the US government’s Federal Business Opportunities website on 25 Jun revealed.

NASA Shared Services Center posted a notice for procurement of a lightweight, 5.56×45mm, magazine-fed, gas-operated semi-automatic rifle designed to perform multiple uses under various conditions.

This rifle, according to notice, shall be versatile as well as reliable, and shall be engineered for a wide variety of applications, to include military/law enforcement. The rifle shall be easy to accessorize and deploy the following characteristics:

Caliber: chambered for 5.56mm NATO Barrel: 16 inches in length. Chrome lined bore and chamber, with Armornite barrel finish. Barrel material shall be 4140 steel. Barrel twist shall be 1 in 9” Weight: Less than 107 oz Length (overall): not to exceed 35 inches Magazine capacity: 30 round Front sight: Adj A2 Post Rear sight: Adjustable dual aperture OR folding Troy Magpul® Back-Up Sight (MBUS) Action: gas operated semi-auto Stock: 6 position collapsible Grip: polymer Frame material: aluminum allow Frame finish: Matte Black Recommended purpose: law enforcement and military

The request does not indicate the number of rifles, but it is noted that the total budget should not exceed 15K.