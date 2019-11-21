Morocco a step closer to receive newest AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the State Department had approved a possible $4.25 billion sale of 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and related equipment for an estimated to Morocco.

The pending deal includes 24 new Apache helicopters with an option for 12 more, as well as 79 T700-GE-701D engines and 36 AN/ASQ-170 modernized target acquisition and designation/AN/AAR-11 modernized pilot night vision sensors, plus fire control radars, radar electronic units and onboard capabilities for manned-unmanned teaming, the agency said in a statement.

“The proposed sale will improve Morocco’s capability to meet current and future threats, and will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and other allied forces,” the DSCA message states. “Morocco will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense and provide close air support to its forces. Morocco will have no difficulty absorbing the Apache aircraft into its armed forces.”

The prime contractors involved in this program will be Boeing Company, Mesa, AZ and Lockheed Martin, Orlando, FL.

The AH-64E Apache helicopter is designed to increase power margins, reliability and lethality to ensure the Apache is a viable combat fighting force in large scale combat operations.

The AH-64E is the current evolution of the Apache that designed and equipped with an open systems architecture including the latest communications, navigation, sensor and weapon systems.

The E-model has multiple upgrades from its predecessors such as the improved Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision System, which includes a new integrated infrared laser that allows for easier target designation and enhanced infrared imagery capabilities. It’s Fire Control Radar has been updated with the ability to operate in a maritime mode, enabling the Apache to operate in all environments. Guardian crewmembers have the ability to receive Unmanned Aerial Systems video in the Apache cockpit, control UAS sensors and direct the flight path of the UAS.

The crewmembers are also able to share real-time situational awareness of the operational environment and enemy forces to Soldiers on the ground. With the improved situational awareness, flight performance, and joint interoperability, the AH-64E has become the most advanced helicopter in the world.