Microsoft HoloLens helping Russian engineers build Su-57 fighter jet

Sukhoi Company holding company, which incorporates leading Russian design bureaus and serial aircraft production plants, is using mixed reality headsets to assist workers during the production of Russia’s 5th generation fighter aircraft.

Video and presentation posted to Twitter appeared to show that Russian engineers and workers began assembling the modern Russian fighter aircraft uses mixed reality headsets.

According to a tweet from SwankyStas, JSC Sukhoi Company, part of the United Aircraft Corporation, provided a use case detailing how its engineers are using the mixed reality headsets to help assemble the Su-57 fighter jets.

Moreover, the released a short video showed the company’s engineers wear on their heads special devices similar to Microsoft HoloLens.

Sukhoi company has used HoloLens headsets on a number of processes during Su-57 production and development according to a leaked internal presentation slide obtained by Twitter user. In one such application, HoloLens headsets provide guidance as holographic overlays on fuselage and landing gear components.

According to the Microsoft website, HoloLens is the most comfortable mixed reality device available, with industry-leading solutions that deliver an immersive experience—all enhanced by the reliability, security, and scalability of cloud and AI services from Microsoft.

The Su-57 is a Russian fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.