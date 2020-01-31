Famed U.S. rotorcraft maker MD Helicopters, Inc. has unveiled the latest version of its proven light scout attack helicopter at the 2020 HAI Heli-Expo in Anaheim California.

This year’s exhibition marks the debut of the Company’s new MD 530G Block II (BII) Light Scout Attack Helicopter featuring an advanced, pilot-centric Integrated Weapons System (IWS) designed by Elbit Systems, Ltd. (ESL). The advanced avionics system is comprised of a Helmet Display and Tracking System (HDTS), Weapons Management System (WMS) and Mission Management System (MMS).

Utilizing an intuitive Human Machine Interface (HMI), multi-functional smart displays and next-generation applications, the Elbit Systems, Ltd. IWS will deliver an impressive, multi-mission cockpit that reduces pilot workload, increases efficiency of crew operations, delivers increased lethality for a broad range of mission profiles, and sets a new standard for the highly competitive light scout attack helicopter class.

Many visitors have called helicopter is Little Bird, due to its resemblance to the legendary version of modified OH-6A.

The MD 530G BII with the all-glass digital cockpit on display at MDHI’s HAI Heli-Expo booth features the ESL Integrated Weapons System and be configured with both precision strike and suppressive fire munitions including a twin Hellfire launcher, M260 7-shot 2.75” rocket pod for laser-guided and unguided rockets, and two M134 7.62mm Mini-guns.

Also, Aviation journalist Dan Parsons shared several photos of an advanced version of MD 530G Light Scout Attack Helicopter.