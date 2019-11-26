Famed U.S. rotorcraft maker MD Helicopters, Inc. announced that it has completed delivery of first 30 enhanced MD 530F Cayuse Warrior helicopters for Afghan Air Force.

Part of a 30-aircraft order issued in September 2017, the final five aircraft shipped out of Mesa-Gateway Airport, Mesa, Arizona, via 747 and reached Kandahar on October 27, 2019. The aircraft were reassembled and ready for active service in less than 10 days, according to a company news release.

The company’s website said the Armed MD530F Light Scout Attack Helicopter delivers increased operational capabilities, greater mission versatility and superior performance in the execution of a broad range of mission profiles.

Delivering increased operational capabilities, greater mission versatility, and superior performance in the execution of a broad range of mission profiles, the MD 530F Cayuse Warrior offers a safe and efficient crew environment as well as mission training skills that will positively transfer to all other platforms.

“The vigilant efforts of the Afghan Air Force to protect their country and their citizens from the expanse of terrorism are both noble and steadfast,” said Lynn Tilton, Chief Executive Officer for MD Helicopters, Inc. “Our respect for the warfighter is unwavering, and we are honored that the growing MD 530F Cayuse Warrior fleet plays such an important role in the safe, effective and efficient execution of these efforts.”

With this shipment, MD Helicopters has successfully met all requirements of IDIQ Delivery Order 1, and the number of MD 530F training and combat aircraft delivered to the Afghan Air Force has reached 60.

“The iconic MD Helicopters airframe was born to serve the warfighter,” Tilton concludes. “As a proud American manufacturer with a decades-long pedigree of delivering best-in-class rotorcraft options, we remain committed to the ongoing delivery of robust light scout attack helicopter solutions to US and Allied Nations around the world.”

MD Helicopters has an additional 24 aircraft contracted via the IDIQ contract vehicle. Future deliveries remain on schedule.