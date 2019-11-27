MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI) announced receipt of the fourth Delivery Order issued against its 5-year, $1.4 billion light scout attack helicopter IDIQ contract. The Firm Fixed-Price award is for up to 12 armed MD 530F Cayuse Warrior helicopters for the Afghan Air Force (AAF), currently the largest MD 530F Cayuse Warrior operator globally.

Awarded through U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, on behalf of the Multi-national Aviation Special Project Office (MASPO), this award follows the successful delivery of all aircraft ordered via Delivery Order 1.

”The MD 530F Cayuse Warrior has played a critical role in creating an effective and sustainable air force in Afghanistan,” said Lynn Tilton, Chief Executive Officer for MD Helicopters, Inc. “We are honored to be the light scout attack helicopter of choice for the Afghan Air Force and a growing number of partner nation aviation forces.”

The IDIQ Contract vehicle ensures an estimated quantity of up to 150 armed MD 530F Cayuse Warrior and/or MD 530G attack helicopters are available to U.S. and Partner Nation Military Forces. To date, 54 of 150 helicopters are currently under contract with multiple operators.

“The MD 530F Cayuse Warrior is a preferred and proven platform for light scout attack combat operations,” Tilton concludes. “The ongoing receipt of orders for this best-in-class aircraft is more than gratifying; it is validation that this iconic, American Made helicopter will remain an essential resource for military and para-military operators in the global fight for freedom.”