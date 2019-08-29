U.S. defense contractor MD Helicopters said on Tuesday it had awarded a $50.4 million contract modification for logistics support of the MD 530F Cayuse Warrior helicopter fleet currently in service with the Afghan Air Force (AAF).

MD Helicopters has provided comprehensive contractor logistics support (CLS) services to the Afghan Air Force since the first MD 530F training aircraft arrived in Afghanistan in 2011.

The current CLS contract extension provides for continuous CONUS and OCONUS maintenance, on-the-job training, and support services, including spares support, for all MD 530F Cayuse Warrior helicopters operated by the Afghan Air Force. Effective September 1, 2019, the Period of Performance for the new contract, with all options exercised, runs through May 31, 2020.

The AAF began operating the MD 530F as a primary rotary wing training aircraft in 2011. In 2014, in response to an urgent and compelling need within the region, MDHI was contracted to arm and weaponize the proven single engine training aircraft, delivering expanded capabilities for armed escort, scout attack and close air attack operations. Nine months later, MDHI delivered the first of a robust fleet of 60 MD 530F Cayuse Warrior light scout attack helicopters.

Currently, MDHI supports all mission-ready MD 530F Cayuse Warrior aircraft in Afghanistan. The final 5 units associated with the 2017 30-unit Delivery Order issued against MDHI’s $1.4 Billion IDIQ contract are set for on-time delivery later this year.