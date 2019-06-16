Marine Corps Systems Command is requesting information to obtain information to determine the availability and capability of qualified sources that are technically capable of Remanufacture of Rifle, Combat Optics A4, M4 and M7, a notice released via the US government’s Federal Business Opportunities website on 11 Jun revealed.

According to LOGCOM, this will be a five year ordering period contract with a minimum quantity of 100 and a maximum quantity of 80,000 for M9886120SU337ET, TAMCN E0017, NSNs 1240-01-534-1114, 1240-01-525-1648 and 1240-01-645-3117 Rifle, Combat Optics.

Last month, Marine Corps Systems Command also is requesting information that will inform the procurement of a new Squad Common Optic for use on the M4, M4A1 and M27. The Request for Information indicates that the Corps is seeking a lighter weight optic that can acquire targets from a farther distance than its predecessor.

The SCO is a rifle scope that will replace the current Rifle Combat Optic and Squad Day Optic for combat arms Marines. When the SCO is fielded, noncombat arms Marines who are not issued the M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle will continue to use the RCO.

The SCO Request for Information is a continuation of market research that began in 2017 and is intended to assess market potential against technology gains in the past two years, said Tom Dever, project officer for the Combat Optics program.