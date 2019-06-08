U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract for the procurement of 30 full-rate production Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar for the Marine Corps.

The contract from Marine Corps Systems Command is valued at more than $958 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract and includes spares parts and retrofit kits, the Department of Defense announced.

Work is expected to be complete by Jan. 13, 2025.

Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR), an expeditionary, three-dimensional medium-range radar system, is being developed and fielded in three blocks that will support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force across the range of its capabilities.

According to Marine Corps Systems Command, Unlike other radar systems used across the Department of Defense, G/ATOR combines the capabilities previously provided by five different legacy radars, greatly enhancing the Marine Corps’ ability to perform various air defense and counter-fire functions. G/ATOR artillery radar provides Marines with ground weapons-locating capabilities for counter battery and counter-fire missions, replacing the AN/TPQ-46 fire-finder ground weapons locating radar. Artillery Marines will gain enhanced capabilities enabling them to locate and identify indirect fire weapons, such as mortars, artillery and rockets.

The Northrop Grumman’s website said in addition to providing a broad range of optimized radar capabilities, AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR provides automatic adaptability via a scalable open system architecture. G/ATOR’s multi-network capability ensures compatibility with additional U.S. Department of Defense command and control systems, exemplifying Northrop Grumman’s ongoing commitment to top quality systems that provide the warfighter unprecedented operational capabilities.