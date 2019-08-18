Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) returned to its homeport of Apra Harbor, Guam, Aug. 18, according to Lt.j.g. Meagan Morrison.

Oklahoma City conducted routine patrols throughout the Indo-Pacific region in support of maritime security operations that promote stability while maintaining key partnerships with allies across the region.

“I am extremely proud of my crew and the hard work and dedication they put into accomplishing several extremely challenging missions,” said Cmdr. Steven Lawrence, commanding officer of Oklahoma City. “They performed superbly on multiple operations in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.”

Oklahoma City celebrated the various achievements of its crew members in their professional development.

“I am very proud of the crew of Oklahoma City,” said Master Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) Kevin Swanson, Oklahoma City’s chief of the boat. “They performed amazingly during our deployment. We had 25 Sailors and one officer become qualified in submarines. I am honored to be the chief of the boat of such an outstanding group of Sailors.”

Swanson went on to say that the Oklahoma City had 12 Sailors frocked to the next rank and four officers promoted during their time at sea. Additionally, four members of the crews were awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medals.

The Sailors were greeted on the pier by families, as well as other organizations from around the island.

“It is great to see all of the families on the pier,” said Lawrence. “Four months is a long time to be out to sea on a submarine with limited communications. It is nice to come home and know you are appreciated, missed, and made to feel welcome again.”

Oklahoma City was commissioned July 9, 1988. Measuring more than 360 feet long and displacing more than 6,900 tons, Oklahoma City has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors. Oklahoma City is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Oklahoma City is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam and consists of four Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines. The CSS-15 staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands.

Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed submarine force and are capable of meeting global operational requirements.