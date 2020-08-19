Lockheed Martin will take part in Ukrainian exhibitions for the first time

Lockheed Martin, the largest recipient of U.S. government contracts, will take part in Ukrainian aviation and defense exhibitions, to be held from 13 to 16 October at the International Exhibition Centre in Kyiv.

For the first time, Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier will participate in the upcoming XVI International specialized exhibition “Arms and Security – 2020” and ХII International Aviation and Space Salon “Aviasvit ‐ XXI”, according to International Exhibition Centre.

Lockheed Martin is one of the largest companies in the aerospace, military support, security, and technologies industry. Familiar Lockheed products include the F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35 Lightning II and the C-130 Hercules, however, a greater percentage of Lockheed’s sales revenue comes from the Systems Integration and Space Systems sectors than from Aeronautics.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Corporation operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies. Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; fire control systems; manned and unmanned ground vehicles, and energy management solutions. Rotary and Mission Systems segment provides design, manufacture, service and support for a range of military and civil helicopters; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; simulation and training services, and unmanned systems and technologies, among others. Space Systems segment is engaged in the research and development, design, engineering and production of satellites, strategic and defensive missile systems and space transportation systems.

Lockheed Martin is the top-grossing defense firm in the world, the company generated $56,6 billion in annual revenue.