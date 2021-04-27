Lockheed Martin to provide Taiwanese Air Force with improved AGM-88 missiles

The U.S. Department of Defense had announced the contract, a modification to a previous award, for Peace Phoenix Rising 2 (PPR2) program of the Taiwanese Air Force, also known as the Republic of China Air Force ( ROCAF).

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Corp. was awarded a $138 million contract modification for the development and fielding of capabilities for the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System and AGM-88 High Speed Anti-radiation Missile; improvements in radar software maturity; an update to the Data Acquisition System; and Advanced Identification Friend or Foe for the Taiwan Retrofit Program F-16 Block 20 fleet, the Department of Defense announced.

Under the terms of the agreement, work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas; and Taiwan, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2022.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Also noted that this modification involves 100% Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $67,620,000 are being obligated at the time of award.

The AGM-88 High-speed Anti-radiation Missile (HARM) is a medium-range air-to-ground missile designed to target enemy air defenses. The missile can engage relocatable Integrated Air Defence (IAD) targets and other targets equipped with shutdown capability.

The AGM-88 can detect, attack and destroy a target with minimum aircrew input. The proportional guidance system that hones in on enemy radar emissions has a fixed antenna and seeker head in the missile nose. A smokeless, solid-propellant, dual-thrust rocket motor propels the missile.