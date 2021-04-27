Tuesday, April 27, 2021
type here...

Lockheed Martin to provide Taiwanese Air Force with improved AGM-88 missiles

NewsAviationMissiles & Bombs
By Min Cheol Gu
Modified date:

The U.S. Department of Defense had announced the contract, a modification to a previous award, for Peace Phoenix Rising 2 (PPR2) program of the Taiwanese Air Force, also known as the Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF).

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Corp. was awarded a $138 million contract modification for the development and fielding of capabilities for the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System and AGM-88 High Speed Anti-radiation Missile; improvements in radar software maturity; an update to the Data Acquisition System; and Advanced Identification Friend or Foe for the Taiwan Retrofit Program F-16 Block 20 fleet, the Department of Defense announced.

Under the terms of the agreement, work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas; and Taiwan, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2022.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Also noted that this modification involves 100% Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $67,620,000 are being obligated at the time of award.

The AGM-88 High-speed Anti-radiation Missile (HARM) is a medium-range air-to-ground missile designed to target enemy air defenses. The missile can engage relocatable Integrated Air Defence (IAD) targets and other targets equipped with shutdown capability.

The AGM-88 can detect, attack and destroy a target with minimum aircrew input. The proportional guidance system that hones in on enemy radar emissions has a fixed antenna and seeker head in the missile nose. A smokeless, solid-propellant, dual-thrust rocket motor propels the missile.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Min Cheol Gu
Gu Min-Chul is a defense reporter, covering the Korean defense industrial base and all related issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP