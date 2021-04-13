Lockheed Martin secures $447M contract for MH-60R helicopters for South Korea

The U.S. Navy awarded a deal to Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. for 12 MH-60R SeaHawk helicopters for the Republic of Korea (South Korea) with a price tag of about $447,2 million.

According to an Apr. 12 contract award announcement by the U.S. Department of Defense, Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $447,2 million firm-fixed-price order for new-build MH-60R SeaHawk helicopters.

Also reported that work will be performed in Owego, New York (52%); Stratford, Connecticut (40%); and Troy, Alabama (8%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

In addition, earlier in December 2020, the South Korean Defense Acquisition and Program Administration (DAPA) has reported that the MH-60R SeaHawk helicopter was chosen as the winner of the long-awaited Maritime Operational Helicopter-II program.

According to a press release issued 15 Dec. by DAPA, a total of 12 MH-60R helicopters will be delivered to the Republic of Korea Navy by 2025, boosting anti-submarine warfare capability.

As noted by Lockheed Martin, MH-60R is the most capable naval helicopter available today designed to operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers.