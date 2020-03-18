Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp released a video dedicated to “Skunk Works”, the secret Research and development team at the company. It is responsible for a number of aircraft designs, including the U-2, the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk, Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, and the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, which are used in the air forces of several countries.

The short video includes footage of a simulated pre-emptive strike against a Russian-made S-400 missile defense system and Topol-M mobile intercontinental ballistic missile system. The video titled “Defining the Future of ISR & UAS Technology” shows fictitious footage of precision strike capabilities of a new cruise missile and a remotely piloted surveillance aircraft, detecting Topol road mobile complex with a division of S-400 missile defense systems.

The intercontinental ballistic missile is deployed in a Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL) canister mounted on cross-country 8-axle chassis on a mobile launch vehicle. The chassis incorporates jacks, gas and hydraulic drives and cylinders, with a power of several hundred tons, for jacking and leveling of the launcher, speeding up and slowing down (maintaining) elevation of the container with the missile in the vertical position.

The Topol is a family of Russian solid-propellant missiles of universal (silo and mobile) basing with a new control system, enhanced accuracy, larger payload, a new ABM-piercing system and other innovations.

The «Topol-M» (NATO reporting name: SS-27 “Sickle B”) is one of the most recent intercontinental ballistic missiles to be deployed by Russia and the first to be developed after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. It was developed from the RT-2PM Topol mobile intercontinental ballistic missile.