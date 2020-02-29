Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has released the image of its super-fast or hypersonic weapon system, called the AGM-183A Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW.

For the first time, the new image giving military experts and analysts a first detailed look at boost-glide system, with an aerodynamic shape that is accelerated to hypersonic speed by a rocket booster. Lockheed is developing it alongside the separate Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon.

Hypersonic weapons provide a survivable and affordable capability that will overcome distance in contested environments using high speed, altitude and maneuverability. They amplify many of the enduring attributes of airpower – speed, range, flexibility and precision.

Robust experience in high-speed flight has positioned Lockheed Martin to be an industry leader in hypersonic technology, providing the most mature and cost-effective solutions for addressing increasing threats in the global security arena.

Lockheed Martin has played a significant role in the research, development and demonstration of hypersonic technologies for more than 30 years. The corporation has made significant investments in key technology and capability development – including hypersonic strike capabilities and defense systems against emerging hypersonic threats – and is firmly committed to supporting the U.S. government in developing these technologies.

The AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (AARW) is a hypersonic strike weapon developed by the US Air Force (USAF) to counter the latest generation weapons developed by both China and Russia.

As one of two rapid prototyping hypersonic efforts, ARRW is set to reach early operational capability by fiscal year 2022.

The U.S. Air Force and Lockheed Martin successfully flight tested the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) on the service’s B-52 Stratofortress out of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., on June 12, 2019.

The flight test serves as the first of many flight tests that will expand the test parameters and capabilities of the ARRW prototype.

The ARRW rapid prototyping effort awarded a contract in August 2018 to Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, for critical design review, test and production readiness support to facilitate fielded prototypes.