Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. has received a $988,8 million U.S. Air Force contract modification for the next-generation hypersonic weapon system, U.S. Department of Defense reported on Monday.

The modification to the previously awarded contract covers critical design review, test and production readiness support of the Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW, program.

The ARRW is one of two Air Force hypersonic weapon rapid prototyping efforts.

Development of these air-launched hypersonic weapon concepts shows the Air Force is staying at the forefront of this cutting edge technology and is set to reach early operational capability by fiscal year 2022.

The contract modification will definitize the contract terms, specifications and price. Work will be performed at Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2022.

This past summer was reported that the U.S. Air Force and the Lockheed Martin successfully flight tested the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon on the service’s B-52 Stratofortress out of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., on June 12, 2019.

Also added that robust experience in high-speed flight has positioned Lockheed Martin to be an industry leader in hypersonic technology, providing the most mature and cost-effective solutions for addressing increasing threats in the global security arena.

Lockheed Martin has played a significant role in the research, development and demonstration of hypersonic technologies for more than 30 years. The corporation has made significant investments in key technology and capability development – including hypersonic strike capabilities and defense systems against emerging hypersonic threats – and is firmly committed to supporting the U.S. government in developing these technologies.