Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp received a $9,1 million contract modification for sensor and data sources integration entitled Multi-INt Operations Technology and Unification Research (MINOTAUR).

The U.S. Department of Defense reported on Thursday that this contract modification provides for further development and enhancement of the Distributed Common Ground Station systems to meet the operational requirement offer open system data sharing utilizing government technology.

According to the current information, the MINOTAUR program covers new methods for integrating multiple intelligence sources and improving the fusion, processing and exploitation of raw source data from the battlefield to actionable mission criteria through assured and adaptable technologies.

The MINOTAUR software can be installed on aircraft or ground terminals. It analyzes data from sources such as sea search RADARs, electromagnetic spectrum sensors, and video cameras.

These tools and technologies will be able to securely share information and integrate new sensors and sources of data. Additionally, this effort is intended to advance baseline performance beyond what is currently operational or fielded.

Work will be performed at Littleton, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 16, 2021, according to a statement issued Thursday by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Also added that the Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $23,795,159.