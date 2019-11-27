Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. has been awarded an $831 million U.S. Navy contract modification to exercise options for production and delivery of F-35 fighter aircraft.

The modification will cover the production and delivery of 15 lot 14 F-35A stealth multirole combat aircraft and associated red gear in support of the Government of Australia, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Work is expected to be completed in March 2023.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Also added that Lockheed Martin Corp., is awarded a $327,9 acquisition contract to procure long lead material, parts and components in support of the Lot 15 production and delivery of 48 F-35A Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force.

The multi-role F-35, combining advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility, advanced mission systems, fully fused sensor information, network-enabled operations and cutting-edge sustainment, is capable to execute air-to-air combat, air-to-ground strikes, electronic attack, ISR missions with enhanced lethality and survivability in anti-access airspace environments.

The F-35A will provide Australia with a fifth-generation aircraft at the forefront of air combat technology, to provide a networked force-miltiplier effect in terms of situational awareness and combat effectiveness.

The Australian Government announced its selection of the conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) F-35A Lightning II to replace its classic Hornet fighter fleet in 2009, building on a more than 50-year partnership between the RAAF and Lockheed Martin.

As a programme partner, Australian businesses have the opportunity to supply components for production and sustainment of the entire F-35 fleet, not just Australian aircraft. Every F-35 built will contain some Australian parts and components.