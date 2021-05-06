Lockheed Martin receives $51M support of the French Air Force C-130 aircraft

The U.S. Department of Defense said Wednesday that Lockheed Martin won a $51 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in support of the French Air Force for long-term sustainment of C-130 aircraft.

Per the contract, Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin will provide for the program management, field service representatives, travel and per diem, data, replenishment of spares and other sustainment tasks.

The work, which is is expected to be complete on Jan. 1, 2023, will be performed in Bae Aerienne, France; and Marietta, Georgia.

The French air force currently flies 18 aircraft as part of its C-130 inventory: 7 C-130H, 7 C-130H-30, two C-130J stretched-fuselage airlifters and a pair of KC-130J tankers.

The Lockheed Martin C-130 is the tactical cargo and personnel transport aircraft. It has been in continuous production since 1954, and Hercules aircraft are operational in over 70 countries.