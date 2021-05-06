Thursday, May 6, 2021
type here...

Lockheed Martin receives $51M support of the French Air Force C-130 aircraft

NewsAviation
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Armée de l'Air et de l'Espace courtesy photo

The U.S. Department of Defense said Wednesday that Lockheed Martin won a $51 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in support of the French Air Force for long-term sustainment of C-130 aircraft.

Per the contract, Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin will provide for the program management, field service representatives, travel and per diem, data, replenishment of spares and other sustainment tasks.

The work, which is is expected to be complete on Jan. 1, 2023, will be performed in Bae Aerienne, France; and Marietta, Georgia.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The French air force currently flies 18 aircraft as part of its C-130 inventory: 7 C-130H, 7 C-130H-30, two C-130J stretched-fuselage airlifters and a pair of KC-130J tankers.

The Lockheed Martin C-130 is the tactical cargo and personnel transport aircraft. It has been in continuous production since 1954, and Hercules aircraft are operational in over 70 countries.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP