Lockheed Martin nabs $4,9B for three Next Generation Geosynchronous space vehicles

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp was awarded a $4,9 billion contract modification Monday for three Next Generation Geosynchronous space vehicles as part of a new space-based missile warning system.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements, the deal modifies an earlier contract for all work associated with the manufacturing, assembly, integration, test, and delivery of three Next Generation Geosynchronous (NGG) Earth orbiting space vehicles (SV), and delivery of ground mission unique software and ground sensor processing software.

Also noted that this modification includes engineering support for launch vehicle integration and launch and early on-orbit checkout for all three NGG SVs.

“Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California, and is expected to be completed May 31, 2028,” the Department of Defense said on announcements.

In addition, earlier in October 2019, Col. Dennis Bythewood, the Space and Missile Systems Center’s program executive officer for Space Development said that NGG is a critical piece of U.S. missile warning architecture that will deliver a capable, defensible system to counter determined adversaries.

NGG will provide a capable, resilient, and defensible space-based global missile warning capability against emerging threats.