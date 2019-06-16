The Lockheed Martin-led shipbuilding team launched newest U.S. Navy’s littoral combat ship during a ceremony Saturday, on June 15.

The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 21, the future USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul was christened and launched into the Menominee River at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard. Ship sponsorJodi J. Greene, Deputy Under Secretary of the U.S. Navy for Policy, christened LCS 21 just prior to launch.

“LCS is the second largest ship class in the U.S. Navy, and Lockheed Martin is proud to deliver capability and added force projection with each additional hull,” saidJoe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager of Small Combatants and Ship Systems. “LCS is ready to serve a variety of missions, and our team is working with the Navy to add lethality and survivability enhancements to meet the missions sailors will face in the future.”

Unique among combat ships, LCS is designed to complete close-to-shore missions and is a growing and relevant part of the Navy’s fleet.

It is flexible —with 40 percent of the hull easily reconfigurable, LCS can be modified to integrate capabilities including over-the-horizon missiles, advanced electronic warfare systems and decoys, and in the future, vertical launching systems or laser weapon systems.

—with 40 percent of the hull easily reconfigurable, LCS can be modified to integrate capabilities including over-the-horizon missiles, advanced electronic warfare systems and decoys, and in the future, vertical launching systems or laser weapon systems. It is fast —capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots.

—capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots. It is automated —with the most efficient staffing of any combat ship.

—with the most efficient staffing of any combat ship. It islethal—standard equipped with Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) and a Mark 110 gun, capable of firing 220 rounds per minute.

“Littoral combat ships are designed to operate in more areas than a typical Navy ship, including shallow water near the coastline,” said the ship’s sponsor andNorthfield, Minnesotanative Deputy Undersecretary of the Navy Jodi Greene. “Consequently, LCS 21 is going to bring the name ‘Minneapolis-Saint Paul‘ all around the globe.”

Lockheed Martin is in full-rate production and has delivered eight ships to the U.S. Navy. There are eight ships in various stages of production and test. This year, Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine will begin construction on two ships, deliver two ships, complete sea trials for two ships and see three ships commissioned (LCS 13, 15 and 17).

“We take great pride in building the future USS Minneapolis-Saint Pauland all of the freedom variant ships,” saidJan Allman, Fincantieri Marinette Marine president and CEO. “LCS 21 and her sister ships will soon represent the interests ofthe United Stateswhere and when needed.”

The company’s website said the Freedom-variant LCS meets and exceeds the survivability requirements for the three ship classes it will replace. Lockheed Martin’s LCS design has already proven its value – evidenced by the successful Southeast Asia deployment and continued trials with other Freedom-variant ships.

LCS is a highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable ship designed to support focused mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare missions. The Freedom-variant LCS integrates new technology and capability to affordably support current and future mission capability from deep water to the littorals.