The U.S. Department of Defense has reported on Friday that the U.S. aerospace giant Lockheed Martin has received a $266 million contract to in support of F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., a business unit of Lockheed Martin, is being awarded a $266,2 million contract special tooling and special test equipment in support of F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Department of Defense is developing and fielding a family of fifth-generation strike fighter aircraft integrating stealth technologies with advanced sensors and computer networking capabilities for the United States Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy, eight international partners, and four foreign military sales customers.

The family is comprised of three aircraft variants. The Air Force’s F-35A variant will complement its F-22A fleet and is expected to replace the air-to-ground attack capabilities of the F-16 and A-10. The Marine Corps’ F-35B variant will replace its F/A-18 and AV-8B aircraft. The Navy’s F-35C variant will complement its F/A-18E/F aircraft.

Last month, Lockheed Martin also has received a $2.43 billion modification to its contract for the Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program.

The modification to the firm-fixed-price Naval Air Systems Command contract involves initial spares for the Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.

“Spares to be procured include global spares packages, base spares packages, deployment spares packages, afloat spares packages and associated consumables,” the Department of Defense said in the statement.

According to the current information, all orders are expected to be placed no later than December 2020.