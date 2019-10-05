Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, a business unit of Lockheed Martin, has been awarded a $75,7 million U.S. Navy contract modification for the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program.

Under the modification, Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems will provide expert design, planning and material support services for LCS-class ship construction.

Work will be performed in Hampton, Virginia (31%); Moorestown, New Jersey (27%); Washington, District of Columbia (22%); and Marinette, Wisconsin (20%), and is expected to be completed by October 2020.

Lockheed Martin is in full-rate production and has delivered eight Freedom-variant ships to the U.S. Navy. There are eight ships in various stages of production and test. This year, Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine will begin construction on two ships, deliver two ships, complete sea trials for two ships and see three ships commissioned.

The Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship is a resilient flexible warship, designed from the keel up to affordably take on new capabilities – from the most advanced sensors, to the latest missiles, to cutting-edge cyber systems. Its speed, strength and versatility make it a critical tool to help our Sailors achieve the mission.

Like all warships, the LCS is being built to fight. The Freedom-variant LCS meets and exceeds the survivability requirements for the three-ship classes it replaces.