Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp announced on Tuesday has continued development of its Advanced Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS) used in the F-35 Lightning II.

The new targeting system offers crystal clear resolution, unmatched multi-spectral range and significant cost savings for the F-35 fifth-generation fighter jet, according to a company news release.

Advanced EOTS includes a larger aperture and provides pilots with multi-spectral sensing options such as high-resolution Mid-Wave IR, Short-Wave IR and Near IR. Utilizing the same volume and weight, Advanced EOTS is effortless to integrate into the F-35 Lightning II with the “plug and play” feature.

Additionally, because of increased reliability and reduced costs per operating hour, Advanced EOTS is expected to provide more than$1 billionin life cycle cost savings for users.

“We understand the importance of providing pilots with the most advanced technologies available today,” saidMichael Williamson, vice president of Sensors & Global Sustainment at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

Lockheed Martin is prepared to integrate Advanced EOTS on the F-35 should customers require the upgrade as part of F-35 follow on modernization. Advanced EOTS was funded through internal investment and was vetted through Operational Analysis against the most demanding F-35 missions. It provides enhanced performance for both air-to-air and air-to ground day and night missions.

With Advanced EOTS, customers get significantly expanded capabilities, greatly increased performance, higher reliability and sizable sustainment savings.