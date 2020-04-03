The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Thursday an agreement worth about $512 million for F-16 Block 70 fighter jet production for the Republic of Bulgaria.

This contract provides for the production of eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft (six single-seat and two double seat aircraft) to replace the ageing fleet of Bulgarian MiG-29s., according to a report released.

The MiG-29 is a living legend from Soviet-era and backbone of many air forces, include Bulgaria. The Mikoyan MiG-29 is a twin-engine jet fighter aircraft designed in the Soviet Union.

Also added that work will be completed in Ft. Worth, Texas; and Greenville, South Carolina, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2027.

“A long-standing Air Force dream happened at last,” Deputy Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov told reporters in July 2019. “It puts them on an equal footing with our NATO partners. Our Air Force will have confidence that they have something as contemporary and up-to-date as our colleagues.”

The comprehensive F-16 Block 70 package for Bulgaria includes training for pilots and ground crew, logistics, support equipment and weapons for all operational needs, meaning there are absolutely no hidden costs.

This means Bulgaria will not need to acquire any items such as weaponry under separate contracts with third parties or to seek permissions or licenses from governments for weapons integration and use, all of which incurs additional cost and uncertainty.