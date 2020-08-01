Lockheed Martin awarded $34M contract for Korea’s F-16 life extension

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp. has been awarded a $34 million modification to contract for the Republic of Korea’s F-16 aircraft life extension program.

The U.S. Department of Defense said Friday that work will be performed in the Republic of Korea and is expected to be completed Aug. 15, 2026.

This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales in the full amount will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



The Republic of Korea Air Force operates a total of 180 F-16C/D aircraft, and was the second air force to fly the F-16C/D. South Korea has both block 30 and block 52 aircraft (locally designated KF-16) in its inventory, and is the 5th country with an F-16 production line.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is the world’s most successful, combat-proven multi-role fighter with more than 4,570 F-16s delivered. The F-16 currently serves as the workhorse of the fighter fleet for 25 nations around the world.