The U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday announced a $184,5 million U.S. Navy contract modification for support of F-35 aircraft systems under the low-rate initial production.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm, firm-fixed-price modification to the previously awarded contract covers establish organic depot level repair capabilities for F-35 systems under the low-rate initial production (LRIP) Lot 11 non-annualized sustainment contract in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants.

Systems included are: common components, conventional controls, surfaces and edges, electrical/mechanical activation, firewall shutoff valve, radar, wing flap actuator system, hydraulic power generation system, arresting gear, standby flight display, fuel system, exterior lighting, gun system control unit, filter modules, thermal management system fan, alternating current contactor module and rudder pedals.

Work is expected to be completed in March 2023.

What’s more, in mid-October, the Defense Department and Lockheed Martin have reached a tentative agreement on the next lot of F-35s, with options for a multi-year buy worth about $34 billion for 478 aircraft total, including foreign partners and customers.

The agreement covers production Lot 12, with options for Lots 13 and 14. The first lot will include 157 aircraft, according to a Pentagon statement. The “framework” of the deal would lower the cost of an F-35A to $80 million in Lot 13, a year earlier than initially planned. Under Lot 11, the aircraft cost $89.2 million each.

The Air Force’s fiscal year 2020 budget pays for the 48 F-35As in Lot 11, according to Project On Government Oversight.