Tuesday, July 7, 2020
type here...

Lithuania to receive 6 Blackhawk helicopters from United States

NewsAviation
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Spc. Devone Collins

Recommended

Aviation

Israel request to buy 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel from United States

The Government of Israel has requested to buy approximately 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency...
View Post
Aviation

U.S. State Department approves possible sale of 8 Osprey aircraft to Indonesia

The Pentagon confirmed Monday that the State Department has approved a possible sale to Indonesia of 8 MV-22 Block C Osprey aircraft. The potential deal...
View Post
Army

Pentagon clears possible sale of Strykers to Argentina

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 27 M1126 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles and related equipment for an estimated cost of...
View Post
Defense & Security

Smart weapons and their role in the technological transformation of modern defense infrastructure

Accelerating technological advancement, especially in the digital spectrum, has asserted its impact on nearly all realms of life. Having its roots in the commercial...
View Post
Aviation

Russian fighter jets again intercept U.S. spy plane as it flew close to Crimea

Russian SU-27 fighter aircraft scrambled on Wednesday to intercept U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint spy plane flying over the Black Sea. The Russian defense...
View Post
Subscribe

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on 6 July that the State Department has approved a possible sale to Lithuania of 6 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and related equipment.

The potential deal is for 6 UH-60M Black Hawks,14 T700-GE-701D engines (12 installed and 2 spares), as well as other systems for an estimated cost of $380 million, the agency said in a statement, adding it served the interests of the United States and would help Lithuania maintain a credible defense.

“The proposed sale of these UH-60 helicopters to Lithuania will significantly increase its capability to provide troop lift, border security, anti-terrorist, medical evacuation, search and rescue, re-supply/external lift, combat support in all weather,” the statement said. “These UH-60 helicopters will allow for interoperability with U.S. and NATO forces in rapid response to a variety of missions and quick positioning of troops with minimal helicopter assets..“

- Advertisement -

The principal contractors will be Sikorsky Aircraft Company, Stratford, CT and General Electric Aircraft Company (GEAC) in Lynn, MA., the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

The UH-60M Black Hawk utility helicopters are planned to be used for search and rescue operations and for the tasks of the Lithuanian Armed Forces and the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group in Lithuania.

The United States is Lithuania’s strategic partner and key ally for the security of the Baltic region. The two countries cooperate across a range of areas, including acquisitions. Another similar project underway and being agreed is the procurement of 200 JLTV armoured all-terrain vehicles from the U.S. Government for the Lithuanian Armed Forces. The United States, in its turn, made extensive investments to Lithuania’s military training areas and other infrastructure, training of Lithuania’s military personnel, and other areas, as part of its security assistance programs in Lithuania. In order to ensure sustainability of the cooperation activities and proper funding of long-term projects Lithuania and the U.S. have signed a cooperation plan in the beginning of this year.

CORRECTION: Story corrected on July 6 to note that Lithuania will receive 6 Blackhawk helicopters.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Army

U.S. Army looks to buy Soviet-made special ammunition and weapon systems

The U.S. Army is buying an unspecified number of the Non-NATO standard ammunition and Soviet-era weapon systems, according to a government’s main contracting website...
Read more
Aviation

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress arrives in Guam

The U.S. Air Force has deployed B-52H Stratofortress nuclear-capable bomber to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on July 4. The B-52H Stratofortress bomber, assigned to...
Read more
Army

Russia discloses new details of electromagnetic pulse cannon

Russian defense industry sources have disclosed the new details of the electromagnetic pulse cannon capable of hitting targets 6 miles away. The new super cannon...
Read more
Aviation

Serbia receives Chinese-made unmanned combat aerial vehicles

Ministry of the defense Republic of Serbia has taken delivery of the first CH-92A unmanned combat aerial vehicles from China. The surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned...
Read more

Related News

Aviation

U.S. Air Force’s next-generation refueling tanker aircraft perform an elephant walk

Ten U.S. Air Force's refueling tanker aircraft, includes eight newest KC-46A Pegasus and two KC-135s, were a part of Wednesday’s elephant walk exercise at...
Read more
Army

Russia denies that Washington could buy Turkey’s S-400 systems

The Russian Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation has denied that U.S. would be able to buy Turkey’s Russian-made S-400 air defense system under...
Read more
Army

Russia discloses new details of electromagnetic pulse cannon

Russian defense industry sources have disclosed the new details of the electromagnetic pulse cannon capable of hitting targets 6 miles away. The new super cannon...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army requests proposals for Small Arms Ammunition

The U.S. Army Contracting Command released a pre-solicitation notice regarding a contract to produce 5.56mm, 7.62mm, and Caliber .50 ammunition. The Army announced in a...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine