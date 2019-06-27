Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has confirmed that LCS 17, the future USS Indianapolis, recently completed her Acceptance Trials.

“U.S. Navy tests the ship before delivery to ensure she’s capable of serving focused missions today and can evolve for the future,” it said in a statement.

This is the ship’s final significant milestone before the ship is delivered to the U.S. Navy. LCS 17 is the ninth Freedom-variant LCS designed and built by the Lockheed Martin-led industry team and is slated for delivery to the Navy this year.

“LCS 17 is joining the second-largest class of ships in the U.S. Navy fleet, and we are proud to get the newest Littoral Combat Ship one step closer to delivery,” said Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager, Small Combatants and Ship Systems. “This ship is lethal and flexible, and we are confident that she will capably serve critical U.S. Navy missions today and in future.”

The trials included a full-power run, maneuverability testing, and surface and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship’s combat system. Major systems and features were demonstrated, including aviation support, small boat launch handling and recovery and machinery control and automation.

“I am extremely proud of our LCS team including our shipbuilders at Fincantieri Marinette Marine,” said Jan Allman, Fincantieri Marinette Marine president and CEO. “These are complex vessels, and it takes a strong team effort to design, build and test these American warships.”

LCS class of ships are designed to operate in shallow waters near shore, countering challenges and threats presented in these areas, designed to counter a wide array of threats.