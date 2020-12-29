L3Harris gets $496 contract for next-generation jammer

U.S. Defense contractor L3Harris Technologies has announced that U.S. Navy has awarded the company a five-year, $496 million contract to deliver the next-generation external jamming pod.

L3Harris says that the company will deliver prototype tactical jamming pods designed to extend U.S. Air superiority.

The Next Generation Jammer Low Band (NGJ-LB) is a high-powered, high-capacity airborne electronic warfare (EW) system. L3Harris’ single-pod solution enables extended stand-off jamming capability, covers a broad spectrum and processes an increased number of threats. The system operates seamlessly with joint and allied forces, and provides growth capacity for emerging threats.

“The Next-Generation Jammer Low Band contract highlights L3Harris’ long-standing commitment to support the U.S. Navy’s mission to maintain superiority on land, sea and in the air,” said Dana Mehnert, President, Communication Systems Segment, L3Harris. “The selection of L3Harris demonstrates our company’s strength as a technology prime to provide a truly unique solution that meets the Navy’s need to address all contested environments.”

According to the Naval Air Systems Command, the system will replace the legacy AN/ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System currently integrated on the EA-18G Growler aircraft. The NGJ System is the next step in the evolution of Airborne Electronic Attack (AEA) and is needed to meet current and emerging Electronic Warfare gaps, ensure kill chain wholeness against growing threat capabilities and capacity, and to keep pace with threat weapons systems advances and continuous expansion of the AEA mission area. NGJ is an evolutionary acquisition program providing capability in three increments: Mid-Band, Low Band and High Band.