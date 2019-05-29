Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has announced that its multiple missile defense targets take part during Formidable Shield 2019 live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise held at the U.K. Ministry of Defence’s Hebrides Range in the vicinity of the Western Isles of Scotland.

The Exercise included two Kratos guided short range ballistic missile targets and featured the successful first flights of Kratos’ Guided Oriole rocket system with thrust vector control. The multi-national exercise featured ships, aircraft and personnel from 12 countries.

The Formidable Shield Exercise is a biennial event that provides NATO forces the opportunity to improve interoperability in the integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) environment. This year’s exercise included ships from Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, participating in a range of live-fire and simulated missile engagements against aerial and ballistic missile targets.

Kratos, along with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division’s White Sands Missile Range Detachment (NSWCPHD Det WS), provided two advanced short range ballistic missile (SRBM) targets for the exercise. The targets, the first to incorporate Kratos’ Oriole Thrust Vector Control (Oriole TVC) guided rocket system, met all test objectives during the Exercise. Developed by Kratos, the Oriole TVC will enhance the capabilities of Kratos’ proven subscale target vehicles, by offering boost guidance and dispersion reduction. Data gathered during Exercise Formidable Shield 2019 will be used to refine the design and capabilities of subscale BMD targets for future exercises.

Dave Carter, President of the Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services(KDRSS) Division, said, “Kratos is extremely pleased to support Formidable Shield 2019 and with this first flight of the Oriole TVC System. We are proud of the team of professionals whose hard work and dedication made this event a success, and are excited about the potential of this system to advance the capabilities of low cost BMD targets in the future. Kratos is dedicated to providing the most affordable, responsive and reliable targets and launch vehicles possible to our Government customers and their allies.”