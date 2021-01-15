Kim Jong-un shows its new submarine-launched ballistic missile

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has unveiled a new submarine-launched ballistic missile at a parade in capital city Pyongyang on Thursday night.

The Korean Central News Agency on Friday released photos of apparently new Pukguksong-5 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) that were displayed during a military parade.

According to CNN, The display comes just days after Kim said North Korea was pursuing sophisticated new armaments for the country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, including a nuclear-powered submarine, tactical nuclear weapons and advanced warheads designed to penetrate missile defense systems.

The new version of SLBM could potentially be an upgrade from the Pukguksong-4 that was unveiled at a larger military parade in October, according to analysts.

“The new missile definitely looks longer,” Michael Duitsman, a researcher at the California-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS), said on Twitter.