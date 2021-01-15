Monday, April 19, 2021
type here...

Kim Jong-un shows its new submarine-launched ballistic missile

NewsMaritime SecurityVideo
By Min Cheol Gu
Modified date:

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has unveiled a new submarine-launched ballistic missile at a parade in capital city Pyongyang on Thursday night.

The Korean Central News Agency on Friday released photos of apparently new Pukguksong-5 submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) that were displayed during a military parade.

According to CNN, The display comes just days after Kim said North Korea was pursuing sophisticated new armaments for the country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, including a nuclear-powered submarine, tactical nuclear weapons and advanced warheads designed to penetrate missile defense systems.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The new version of SLBM could potentially be an upgrade from the Pukguksong-4 that was unveiled at a larger military parade in October, according to analysts.

“The new missile definitely looks longer,” Michael Duitsman, a researcher at the California-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS), said on Twitter.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Min Cheol Gu
Gu Min-Chul is a defense reporter, covering the Korean defense industrial base and all related issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP