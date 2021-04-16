Kazakhstan’s Su-30 fighter crashes over Balkhash

The Kazakhstan Air Defense Forces (KADF) Sukhoi Su-30 Flanker multi-role combat aircraft has crashed in Balkhash, in southeastern Kazakhstan.

“During routine training mission at the landing approach at the training aviation center of the city of Balkhash, the Su-30SM multi-role fighter jet crashed,” the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan reported.

A statement from the press service confirmed that both the pilots of the aircraft ejected safely and [have] been rescued.

No loss of civilian life and property has been reported on ground.

The Russian-built Su-30SM is manufactured by Sukhoi Design Bureau mainly for Russia’s Air Force. It is an advanced model of the Su-30MK combat aircraft series. In addition to Kazakhstan and Russia, the armed forces of Algeria, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Uganda, Venezuela and Vietnam aircraft of Su-30MK series.

The two-seat multi-purpose Su-30SM super-maneuverable fighter, which can carry a broad range of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles as well as bombs, represents one of the most advanced modifications of the SU-30 family.