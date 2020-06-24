Wednesday, June 24, 2020

#DefenceBlog - follow to keep what is going in the military community

type here...
- Advertisement -

Kazakhstan receives new batch of Mi-35M attack helicopters

NewsAviationPhoto
Colton Jones
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

Recommended

Aviation

Kazakhstan orders additional C295 transport aircraft

The European aerospace giant Airbus has announced that Kazakhstan ordered additional C295 transport aircraft. The aerospace giant reported the Border Service of the Republic of...
View Post
Aviation

Kazakhstan receives four new Su-30SM fighter jets

The Kazakhstan Air Defense Forces (KADF) has received a four new Sukhoi Su-30SM multirole fighter aircraft from Russia, according to Kazakhstan’s Ministry...
View Post
Aviation

Kazakhstan receives first Y-8 military transport aircraft from China

The National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan has received its first Y8F200W military transport aircraft from China. According to Kazakhstan's source, the National Guard has received into...
View Post
Aviation

Kazakhstan’s first Y-8 transport aircraft makes maiden flight in China

On June 14, еhe first of the Kazakh Air and Air Defence Forces’ new Y-8F200WA tactical transport aircraft, performed its maiden flight at the Shaanxi...
View Post
Army

KADEX 2018: JAC T6 pickup truck for Kazakhstan’s Army

Kostanai–based car plant SaryarkaAvtoProm LLP demonstrated a military pickup truck on the basis of JAC T6 within the framework of the V International Exhibition...
View Post
Subscribe

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan has received from Russia the next batch of Mi-35M attack helicopters, according to a press release from the Kazakh Defense Ministry released on Tuesday.

Four new Russian-made multifunctional attack helicopters Mi-35M have arrived at an airbase in western Kazakhstan as part of the country’s rearmament program, the release said.

“The Mi-35M contains high-flight performance and can be used effectively under various weather conditions. In addition to its primary combat designation, the Mi-35M helicopter may be used to transport personnel and cargo, and it can evacuate the sick and wounded accompanied by a paramedic,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

The pilots and engineering crew underwent theoretical and practical retraining for these types of helicopters.

The multirole Mi-35M attack helicopter is a comprehensive modernisation of the Mi-24V.

The Mi-35M is distinguished by its improved construction. It is equipped with the latest Klimov-produced powerful VK-2500 turboshaft engines, fibreglass main rotor blades, main rotor head with elastomeric joints, a new swashplate and X-type tail rotor. The Mi-35M’s fuselage boasts shortened stub wings and fixed landing gear.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor
- Advertisement -

TRENDING NOW

Aviation

U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor stealth fighters faces engine shortage

The F-22 Raptor, a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at great distances and...
Read more
Army

China deploys its latest lightweight tanks to disputed Himalayan border

China mobilised its latest generation of lightweight tanks after tensions with India cranked up regarding the ongoing bitter dispute over the Galwan Valley on...
Read more
Army

Serbia demonstrates new domestically produced artillery rocket system

Defense industry leaders in Serbia presented the home-built modular Oganj self-propelled multiple rocket launcher capable of firing several different guided and unguided artillery rockets...
Read more
Aviation

Japan scramble fighter jets to intercept Chinese electronic surveillance aircraft

On Monday, Japan’s defense ministry said it scrambled fighter jets to intercept a People's Liberation Army Naval Air Force electronic surveillance aircraft over the...
Read more

Related News

Army

U.S. Forces reportedly block Russian military convoy in Syria

U.S. forces in northeast Syria reportedly has blocked another Russian military convoy trying to gain access to the oil fields. Several American Mine Resistant Ambush...
Read more
News

China completes Beidou navigation system to bolster its own military space assets

On Thursday, China has successfully launched a BeiDou-3 satellite completing its own global navigation system. The satellite, the 55th in the family of BeiDou that...
Read more
Maritime Security

U.S. Navy first operational CMV-22B arrives at Naval Air Station North Island

The U.S. Navy’s first operational CMV-22B tilt-rotor aircraft, the latest variant in Osprey family,  assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30 arrived at Naval...
Read more
News

U.S. Space Force’s newest missile defense satellite successfully completes test

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has announced that the U.S. Space Force’s new missile defense satellite successfully completed simulated space environmental testing. On...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine