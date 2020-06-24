Kazakhstan receives new batch of Mi-35M attack helicopters

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan has received from Russia the next batch of Mi-35M attack helicopters, according to a press release from the Kazakh Defense Ministry released on Tuesday.

Four new Russian-made multifunctional attack helicopters Mi-35M have arrived at an airbase in western Kazakhstan as part of the country’s rearmament program, the release said.

“The Mi-35M contains high-flight performance and can be used effectively under various weather conditions. In addition to its primary combat designation, the Mi-35M helicopter may be used to transport personnel and cargo, and it can evacuate the sick and wounded accompanied by a paramedic,” the statement said.

The pilots and engineering crew underwent theoretical and practical retraining for these types of helicopters.

The multirole Mi-35M attack helicopter is a comprehensive modernisation of the Mi-24V.

The Mi-35M is distinguished by its improved construction. It is equipped with the latest Klimov-produced powerful VK-2500 turboshaft engines, fibreglass main rotor blades, main rotor head with elastomeric joints, a new swashplate and X-type tail rotor. The Mi-35M’s fuselage boasts shortened stub wings and fixed landing gear.