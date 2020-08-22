Kalashnikov unveils new military chassis for air defense system

The Russian manufacturer of the infamous AK-47 assault rifle, Kalashnikov Group, has unveiled the newest special corps chassis SKKSH-586, which developed as a transport base for air defense missile systems, at the Army 2020 forum.

Kalashnikov subsidiary Mytishchi Machine-Building Plant designed and manufactured the new hull-type chassis to carry air defense systems, such as Tor or Buk.

The lightweight aluminum chassis body, providing better protection against sharp and bullets implements without additional attachments, allows more efficient use of the usable volume and reduces the final weight of the vehicle. With its high cross-country ability, the SKKSH-586 is capable of swimming over water obstacles by using two water-jet propulsion devices, according to a company news release.

The chassis is equipped with a hydromechanical automatic transmission, an on-board information and control system, a main and backup power source, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning and video surveillance systems.

Along with the placement on the chassis of the equipment and equipment of the warhead of the Tor-M2K air defense missile system, studies are being carried out to use the SKKSH as a carrier wheelbase for the Buk self-propelled medium-range surface-to-air missile system, Pantsir self-propelled anti-aircraft gun missile system, as well as multiple launch rocket systems.