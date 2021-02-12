KAI releases new images of its armed MUH-1 helicopter variant

Korea Aerospace Industries, better known as KAI, has released concept images of its new variant of MUH-1 helicopter that company developed to enhance the ability which the Marine Corps carries out the multi-dimensional high-speed land and take-off operations.

South Korean aerospace giant has disclosed view of new MUH-1 Marineon variant armed with guided missiles, air-to-air missiles, 70mm rocket pods, and a 20mm gun.

The MUH-1, or Marine Utility Helicopter, is the Surion-variant Amphibious helicopter. It has a 96 percent part commonality with the Surion. Modifications include an integrated flotation system, auxiliary fuel tank, and specialized radio equipment.

The new helciopter also has a folding main rotor to serve aboard Dokdo-class amphibious assault ships.

The Republic of Korea Marine Corps is currently in the process of acquiring 24 attack helicopters as part of its Marine Attack Helicopter program.