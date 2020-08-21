Johns Hopkins researchers receive $50 million for air warfare systems

A team of researchers at Johns Hopkins has won a contract valued at as much as $49 million for air warfare systems, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

The contract award from Air Force Life Cycle Management Center enables the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory to provide services for advanced development, acquisition and test and evaluation of aerospace systems, to include munitions, cyber warfare and electronic warfare elements.

At the announcement, the Department of Defense said work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, and is expected to be completed July 31, 2026.

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, commonly known as simply the Applied Physics Laboratory, or APL, is the nation’s largest university affiliated research center—provides U.S. government agencies with deep expertise in specialized fields to support national priorities and technology development programs. Researchers team also serve as independent trusted technical agents to the government, providing continuity for highly complex, multigenerational technology development systems.