Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya confirmed that JASDF transport aircraft accidentally dropped supplies from the air over which the mortar was packaged during training in Sugano, Shizuoka Prefecture, on the afternoon of 18th.

“At around 12:06 on 18th, C1 transport aircraft assigned to the Air Self Defense Force’s second transport air unit and Iruma base were carrying out mass drooped training at Higashi-Fuji Training Center,” said minister. “We have received reports that we have dropped supplies such as 81 mm mortars in the supporting city of Shizuoka Prefecture near the training area.”

No one was hurt during the incident.