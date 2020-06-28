Sunday, June 28, 2020
Japanese military aircraft intercepted Chinese H-6 bomber

Japanese military aircraft intercepted Chinese H-6K strategic bomber flying through international airspace between the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako in the East China Sea, Japan’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

According to a message posted on the Defense Ministry’s Twitter account, Japanese airspace was not violated.

Chinese H-6K bomber designed for long-range attacks and stand-off attacks. It is considered as a strategic bomber. It is capable of attacking U.S. carrier battle groups and priority targets in Asia. This aircraft has nuclear strike capability.

While previous models had limited missile capacity, the H-6K can carry up to six YJ-12 and 6-7 Air Launched Cruise Missiles; a single regiment of 18 H-6Ks fully loaded out with YJ-12s can saturate enemy ships with over 100 supersonic missiles.

