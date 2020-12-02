Japan to receive more precision air-launched missiles for its F-35 fighters

Norway-based company KONGSBERG has announced on Tuesday that it has awarded a new contract from Japan to supply the JSM (Joint Strike Missile) for their fleet of F-35 fighter aircraft.

According to a company news release, KONGSBERG has entered into a second follow-on contract with Japan to supply the JSM.

As noted by the company, a deal worth more than $92 million (820 MNOK).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The JSM is a 5th generation stealth air-to-surface missile developed to fill F-35A anti-surface warfare (ASuW) and land-attack capability gaps. JSM can be carried internally in the F-35 thus ensuring the aircraft’s low-signature capabilities. The JSM has superior performance against well-defended sea- and land targets across long distances.

“The international F-35 user community is continuing to show great interest in the JSM and KONGSBERG is very proud to have been selected by Japan to provide the JSM for their F-35 fleet. “Our relationship is growing even stronger with this second follow-on contract”, says Eirik Lie, President, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.

Also noted that KONGSBERG and the Government of Japan are not disclosing any further detail on the volume or timeline of the contract.