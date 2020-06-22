Japan scramble fighter jets to intercept Chinese electronic surveillance aircraft

On Monday, Japan’s defense ministry said it scrambled fighter jets to intercept a People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force electronic surveillance aircraft over the Sea of Japan.

Japan identified Chinese Shaanxi Y-9JB (GX-8) electronic warfare and surveillance plane flying along the borders.

Subsequently, there have been no violations of the Japanese state borders.

- Advertisement -

The Chinese electronic surveillance aircraft is based on the airframe of the new Y-9 transport aircraft. The design incorporates high-mounted wings with drooping outer wing panels. The aircraft is recognisably different from the baseline transport aircraft in that it has several appendages and other fairings attached to its upper and side fuselage, and atop the tail.

The Y-9JB aircraft is equipped to monitor communications traffic and radar emissions. Also, the Chinese spy plane was fitted with improved cabin pressurization for operations in higher altitudes and has also been equipped with upgraded electronic systems, including new fairings and antennas.

According to the airrecognition.com, in its tactical transport variant, the Y-9 has a payload of 25,000 Kg a range of 5,700 km (3,700 nm) and a ceiling of 10,400 m (34,120 ft). Originally known as the Y-8X project, the development of Y-9 began in 2001 to produce a C-130J class transport to replace the older Y-8. The first flight occured at the end of 2010.