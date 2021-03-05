Friday, March 5, 2021
type here...

Japan commissions new ocean surveillance ship

NewsMaritime SecurityPhoto
By Daisuke Sato
Modified date:
Photo by Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force announced Thursday that it has added the newest JS Aki ocean surveillance ship to its fleet during the commissioning ceremony.

In a ceremony held at the Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co. shipyard in Tamano City officials welcomed the third 67 m-long vessels of the Hibiki-class of Ocean Surveillance Ship into service.

“She is the 3rd HIBIKI type and her name is from Aki-nada in the Seto Inland Sea,” the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) said in a Twitter post Friday.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Hibiki-class vessels have a beam of 30 meters (98 ft 5 in), a top speed of 11 knots (20 km/h; 13 mph), and a standard range of 3,800 nautical miles (7,000 km; 4,400 mi).

The hull structure of Aki is a very characteristic one called Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull (SWATH). This structure reduces the wave resistance by reducing the volume of the ship near the sea surface and increases the stability during navigation.

The ship, which has a full-load displacement of 3,048 tonnes, has an AN/UQQ-2 Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System (SURTASS), which is a very long-range active/passive sonar that can be deployed into the sea to collect various acoustic data.

Photo by Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

Photo by Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Daisuke Sato
Daisuke Sato
Daisuke Sato is defense reporter, covering the Asia-Pacific defense industrial base, defense markets and all related issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© Defence Blog - online military magazine

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get all the top stories from Defence Blog to keep track of premier news and analysis

SIGN UP