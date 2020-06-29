J-15 fighters make its debut operational mission on Chinese newest aircraft carrier

The largest English portal in China has released some new photos showed that J-15 fighter jets have started take-off and landing training on aircraft carrier CNS Shandong.

The J-15s, also know as Flying Shark fighters, make its debut operational mission on the second aircraft carrier and the first such ship wholly designed and built in China.

Carrying the hull designation number 17, CNS Shandong is the largest, mightiest and most sophisticated naval ship ever developed and built in China.

Its construction began in November 2013 at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corp, the world’s largest shipbuilder. It was launched in April 2017, conducted its maiden sea trial in May last year, and conducted eight other sea trials before being commissioned.

The CNS Shandong displaces at least 50,000 metric tons of water. It has conventional propulsion systems and uses a ramp to launch J-15 fighter jets, the spearhead of China’s carriers, like CNS Liaoning. The ship also deploys several types of helicopters.

As to J-15, this is twin-jet, all-weather, carrier-based fighter aircraft in development by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation and the 601 Institute for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy’s aircraft carriers. It is developed from J-11B as well as from studying of a prototype of Su-33.

China’s second aircraft carrier can carry at least 36 J-15 fighter jets, some 50 percent more than the country’s first.

China’s first aircraft carrier the Liaoning can carry 24 J-15 fighter jets, China Central Television (CCTV) reported, noting the new ship’s increased number of jets will add to its capability.