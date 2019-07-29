Israeli officials raised the possibility of Arrow 3 exports after exports after the successful flight test campaign at Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska (PSCA) in Kodiak, Alaska.

The newest Arrow 3 system, also known as Hetz 3, successfully intercepted ballistic missiles beyond the atmosphere during recently series of tests in Alaska, USA.

The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) completed a successful flight test campaign with the Arrow-3 Interceptor missile, jointly developed and produced by Israel and the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a Cabinet meeting Sunday that the Arrow 3 gives his country the “ability to act against ballistic missiles fired against us from Iran and from any other location.”

“During three recent tests in Alaska, the Arrow 3 intercepted ballistic missiles beyond the atmosphere at unprecedented altitudes and speeds. Perfect execution! I would like to express my deep and strong appreciation to the United States for advancing our joint security,” Benjamin Netanyahu also said.

The Arrow-3 Interceptor successfully demonstrated an engagement capability against the exo-atmospheric target during these tests. Although not part of the Israeli architecture, a U.S. AN-TPY2 radar participated in the test. Preliminary analysis indicates that test objectives were successfully achieved.

The Arrow Weapon System is a central part of Israel’s multi-layer defense system. The defense system is based on four operational layers: Iron Dome Defense System, David’s Sling Weapon System, the Arrow-2, and the Arrow-3.

“These successful tests mark a major milestone in the development of the Arrow Weapon System,” said MDA Director Vice Adm. Jon Hill. “This unique success in Alaska provides confidence in future Israeli capabilities to defeat the developing threats in the region. My congratulations to the Israel Missile Defense Organization, our MDA team, and our industry partners. We are committed to assisting the Government of Israel in upgrading its national missile defense capability to defend the State of Israel from emerging threats.”

Following the successful completion of a series of tests in Alaska of the Arrow 3 Interceptor missile system, Israel Missile Defense Organization director Moshe Patel has said, “There is in interest regarding possible exports of the Arrow-3 system overseas.”

According to the Globes, Patel was talking by phone from Alaska to Israeli journalists but declined to disclose further details about the possibilities that might develop for the Israeli defense electronics companies involved in the Arrow-3 program, if it were decided to export the advanced system, which is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the earth’s atmosphere.

In any event, Patel added that such exports would be subject to relevant approvals by Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA).