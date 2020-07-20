Monday, July 20, 2020
type here...

Israeli Air Force uses advanced flight simulation technology to train fighter pilots

NewsAviationPhotoPRESS RELEASES
Dylan Malyasov
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Yael Havia

Recommended

Aviation

Israel request to buy 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel from United States

The Government of Israel has requested to buy approximately 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency...
View Post
News

Israel launches new spy satellite that will be used to monitor Iran’s nuclear activities

Israel's Ministry of Defense and Israel Aerospace Industries have successfully launched a rocket carrying a new Ofek 16 electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities...
View Post
Army

U.S. Army to receive first Israeli-made air defense system in December

The U.S. Army is expected to begin inducting a first Iron Dome missile defense system in December 2020, according to a recent service news...
View Post
Army

Israel’s Army awards contract to Rafael for FireFly loitering munition

Jointly developed by Rafael and the IMOD, FireFly weighs only 3 kg and provides Behind-Cover Precision Attack Capabilities for the Dismounted Soldier, according to Gabriel...
View Post
Aviation

Greece awards contract to Israel’s Defense Ministry for lease several heavy drones

The Hellenic Ministry of National Defense has signed agreements with Israel’s Defense Ministry to lease several heavy unmanned aerial vehicles. The Israel Defense Forces announced...
View Post
Subscribe

The Israeli Air Force has released new details of its training programs to train fighter pilots.

In the 420th (“Fighter Simulator”) Squadron at Hatzor AFB, at the F-16 Instruction Center, pilots drill various emergency scenarios that can occur during any flight.

The center’s goal is to train aircrew members to fly on the platform. Immediately after graduating from the Flight Course and arriving at their operational squadrons, F-16 aircrew members first meet the fighter jet and go through three weeks of training at the Instruction Center. The training includes ground lessons, teamwork lessons, as well as lessons about the aircraft’s weapons system. Between lessons, aircrew members execute sorties on the simulator.

- Advertisement -

“After three weeks in the center, the new aircrew members know how to fly the aircraft and operate it at a basic level, including emergencies”, explained Maj. A. Commander of the Center. “An emergency can occur at the very first flight, and aircrew members must know how to function properly”.

Photo by Yael Havia

Additionally, the Instruction Center is where all IAF F-16 pilots execute their operational fitness flights. “Twice a year, each aircrew member needs to pass both a theoretical and practical test in the simulator. One regarding emergencies and the other regarding flying in winter conditions. In the winter test, we check the aircrew members know how to fly using the winter flight devices, execute the preflight checklist, and fly in cloudiness”, shared Maj. A. “In the emergency test, the aircrew member’s face various malfunctions which they need to operate. Additionally, the pilots arrive at the center for two more days a year to practice emergency flight situations in the simulator”.

“Most of the malfunctions we face in the simulator are ones we can’t practice in the air. For example engine failure, forced landing, fuel malfunctions, or losing control of the aircraft”, described Maj. A. “That’s how we are able to practice these situations on the ground without risking our lives. It’s important for an aircrew member to know what to do if one of these scenarios occurs mid-air”.

In the simulator center, there is an IAF simulator instructor, which accompanies the trainees throughout all stages of simulator training – from briefing to the sortie itself, and eventually debriefing. “The IAF defines what every aircrew member needs to practice throughout the year, and that’s how we know what to focus on during sorties”, explained Sgt. Bar, a Simulator Instructor in the center.

“During training, I simulate every outside factor who’s in contact with the team – the ATC (Air Traffic Controller), the pilot second in the formation, or even the Squadron Commander. I operate the emergencies from the control station, and the aircrew members need to face them”, detailed Sgt. Bar. “The instructors adjust the training to the teams. If the team struggles or succeeds, we’ll change the training scenario accordingly. However, the goal is to have all teams practice similar scenarios”.

“We try to make the simulator as close to reality as possible, both in terms of the simulative scenarios provided by the simulator instructor, and in making the aircraft’s cockpit and environment match the real world. That way, if I handle a malfunction a certain way, the results will be identical to those in reality”, mentioned Maj. A. Sgt. Bar adds: “The simulator simulates real events. If the team won’t land properly, they’ll crash. If the teams run out of fuel, they’ll have to ditch the aircraft”.

To provide the best possible training for teams, the center incorporates scenarios based on true events. “We chose a number of key events from far and recent history and incorporated them into the simulations”, presented Maj. A. Sgt. Bar added: “We practice certain incidents that happened recently in an attempt to learn from them”.

The training center is a focal point of knowledge for everything regarding the F-16 division. “If there are faults, we can advise how to act, even in real-time”, stated Maj. A. “Each of our instructors specializes in a different subject, and that knowledge allows them to advise aircrew members how to operate”.

Additionally, when a new system is introduced to the IAF, we integrate it along with its literature, apply it to the simulator, and practice all its possible faults and scenarios – and thus learn how to operate it”, Maj. A. continued. “If we teach trainees to operate incorrectly – it endangers the aircrews. For that reason, we must be professional and pay attention to every detail”.

Photo by Yael Havia

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

TRENDING NOW

Related News

Aviation

Fifth U.S. Air Force fighter jet crashes since May

An F-16C fighter jet assigned to the 49th Wing crashed during landing at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, the Air Force said...
Read more
Maritime Security

U.S. Marine Corps turns to Knight’s Armament for small arms suppressors

The United States Marine Corps takes new steps to receive new suppressors for use with M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle (IAR), M4 Carbine and M4A1 Close...
Read more
Army

British Army awards first contract to WFEL for Boxer armoured vehicles

The first official sub-contract for a UK company involved in the production of the MoD’s new Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicles programme, has been awarded...
Read more
Army

U.S. Army taps BAE Systems to integrate Hybrid Electric Drive onto combat vehicle

Britain’s biggest defense company BAE Systems has announced that it has been awarded a contract to integrate Hybrid Electric Drive onto a U.S. Army...
Read more
© 2014-2020 Defence Blog - online military magazine