Israel updates plan for military strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in an interview with Fox News that his country is updating plans for military strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

The defense minister has stated that Israel has drawn up plans to strike Iranian targets if Tehran shows signs of nuclear escalation.

Benny Gantz told Fox News that Israel is still working on its plans, but “we have them in our hands of course”.

He showed a map of Lebanon that he said includes ground forces, missiles and launching sites set up by Iranian proxy forces along the border.

“This is a target map. Each one of them has been checked legally, operationally, intelligence-wise and we are ready to fight,” Gantz said.

The remarks come as US President Joe Biden’s administration considers rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to limit Iran’s nuclear program, with some changes to toughen curbs on Tehran’s activities.

Former President Donald Trump canceled the US membership in the nuclear accord and imposed sanctions instead.

According to Haaretz, Israel has twice conducted military strikes against the nuclear programs of its enemies — Iraq in 1981 and Syria in 2007 — under what’s become known as the Begin Doctrine, which maintains that Jerusalem will not allow an enemy country to obtain an atomic weapon.