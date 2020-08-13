Israel tests Arrow-2 ballistic missile interceptor

Israel has successfully tested its advanced defense system against an medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM), say officials.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Defense Ministry Spokesperson said the Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) completed a successful flight test campaign with the Arrow-2 Interceptor missile on August 12, at 11:45 p.m. Israel time.

A ground-based interceptor was launched at a California air base and shot down a long-range surface-to-surface missile (SSM) with an offensive warhead at a test range in central Israel and over the Mediterranean Sea, the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said.



“Throughout the test, the Arrow-2 system successfully engaged a Sparrow target missile, which simulates a long-range surface-to-surface missile,” the ministry said. “The campaign was conducted in accordance to the defense establishment’s plans.”

The Arrow Weapon System is a central part of Israel’s multi-layer defense system. The defense system is based on four operational layers: Iron Dome Defense System, David’s Sling Weapon System, the Arrow-2, and the Arrow-3.

Following the test, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that “Israel must face challenges both near and far, and our ‘elite technological unit’ led by the Directorate of Defense Research and Development, Israel Aerospace Industries and additional defense industries, ensures that we will always be one step ahead of our enemies, and that we will defend Israeli skies from any threat.”

The joint Israeli-American test “reflects the partnership and friendship between the two countries as well as the deep commitment of the United States to the safety of the citizens of Israel,” Gantz continued. “We will continue to work together to strengthen the capabilities of the defense establishment in the air, land and sea, as well as in cyberspace.”

“MDA remains committed to assisting the government of Israel as it upgrades its national missile defense capability against current and emerging threats,” said the U.S. agency’s director, Vice Admiral Jon Hill.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to note that Israel has successfully tested its advanced defense system against an medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM)