Israel successfully tests advanced version of Iron Dome defense system

Israel’s Ministry of Defense announced that the Israel Missile Defense Organization and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems have completed a successful series of flight tests of a new and upgraded version of the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The test simulated advanced threats which it may face during times of conflict – whether on land or in the sea, according to a press release issued Monday by the Ministry of Defense.

The official press release also stated that the new and upgraded version of the Iron Dome is expected to be delivered to the Israeli Air Force for operational use. It will also be integrated and installed on the Navy’s Sa’ar 6 corvettes and will be central to the defense of Israel’s economic waters (EEZ).

Israel’s air force and navy both participated in the tests, which were conducted at a base in central Israel, according to the statement.

אבן דרך נוספת בפיתוחי כיפת ברזל: מינהלת חומה במפא”ת וחברת רפאל השלימו בהצלחה סדרת ניסויי יירוט של כיפת ברזל, המהווה אבן דרך חשובה בפיתוח המערכת. הניסוי בוצע בבסיס במרכז הארץ והשתתפו בו לוחמי מערך ההגנה האווירית, מערך הניסויים של חיל האוויר וזרוע הים. pic.twitter.com/ZuvGe77bPb — משרד הביטחון (@MoDIsrael) February 1, 2021

Rafael says the Iron Dome is the world’s most deployed missile defense system, with more than 2,000 interceptions and a success rate greater than 90%.

The system can protect deployed and maneuvering forces, as well as the Forward Operating Base (FOB) and urban areas, against a wide range of indirect and aerial threats.

In addition, earlier in October 2020, Rafael has delivered the first of two Iron Dome air defense missile system batteries to the U.S. Army.