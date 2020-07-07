Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Israel request to buy 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel from United States

By Colton Jones
Photo by Amit Agronov

The Government of Israel has requested to buy approximately 990 million gallons of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Monday in an official notification to Congress.

According to a recent service notification, the State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Israel of approximately 990 million gallons of Petroleum-based products for an estimated cost of $3 billion.

”The proposed sale of the JP-8 aviation fuel will enable Israel to maintain operational aircraft.  Diesel fuel and unleaded gasoline will be used for ground vehicles,” said in a recent statement. ”The proposed sale will improve Israel’s ability to meet current and future threats in order to defend its borders.”

Also noted that implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional US Government or contractor representatives to Israel.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

