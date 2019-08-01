The Israeli Air Force has reportedly started employing its cutting-edge F-35i ‘Adir’ stealth fighter jets to attacks Iranian targets in Iraq.

The London-based Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, citing the anonymous Western diplomats, reported that Israel struck Iranian warehouses storing arms and missiles at Camp Ashraf, north-east of Baghdad, twice in the past month.

Also added that on July 19, the base was struck by an Israeli F-35i ‘Adir’ fighter jet. The base was allegedly attacked again on Sunday.

The report also notes that Iranian-made ballistic missiles had just been delivered to the base shortly before Israel’s attack. Members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah terrorists were killed in the strike, according to Al-Arabiya.

A second attack by Israel on Sunday targeted Iranian advisers and a ballistic missile shipment at Camp Ashraf northeast of Baghdad.

The Israel Defence Forces representative refuses to comment on Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper report.

This is not the first time that information has appeared in the press about the activity of Israeli F-35 jets.

In mid-February, several media reported that Chinese-made JY-27 radar of the Syrian Air Defense at Damascus airport was destroyed by Israeli F-35i Adir fighter jets. The source was claimed that F-35i Adir fighter jet of the Israeli Air Force has destroyed Chinese design JY-27 radar of the Syrian Air Defense near Damascus International Airport on 20 January.

Just as in the previous case, no concrete evidence had been provided.